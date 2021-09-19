Hoda Kotb invites fans along on her family beach trip – and it's the cutest! The Today star is the proud mom of daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb loves nothing more than being a mom and shared an adorable video of her two daughters on Sunday during their family staycation.

The Today star has gone away to Rehoboth Beach with her daughters Haley and Hope, and it looks like they are having the best time!

The NBC star took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her children running across the boardwalk fronting the beach, with Haley telling her younger sister: "I'm coming to get you!" as she chased her for a hug.

Hoda also shared a photo of her daughters with their grandmother, Sami. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "The sweetest sisters!" while another wrote: "What a precious picture." A third added: "This is priceless," along with a series of love heart emojis.

Hoda shares her daughters with fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the pair are planning on tying the knot later in the year, having been forced to postpone their big day on several occasions due to the pandemic.

Hoda Kotb's family vacation with her daughters and mom looked the sweetest!

While she originally wanted the wedding to take place on the beach in Mexico, she has hinted that her upcoming nuptials will be a little closer to home now, with a beach in New York being on the cards.

She also revealed during a previous episode of Today that her sister Hala will be her maid of honour.

Hoda is incredibly close to her mom Sami

"You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," the mom-of-two added.

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know." Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

Hoda and fiancé Joel Schiffman

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

