Hoda Kotb gets fans talking as she returns to Today The Today show star is incredibly close to her work colleagues

Hoda Kotb is one of the most popular TV hosts, and her friendship with her Today co-stars is evident for viewers to see.

And so fans were delighted after the journalist returned to Today with Hoda and Jenna this week after some time off.

Hoda was reunited with her good friend Jenna Bush Hager, and the pair were pictured on Instagram warmly embracing in the studio.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today

Fans were quick to celebrate the fact that the two hosts were back presenting together again, with one writing: "Love you two! So happy to have you back togther" while another wrote: "Such a great team." A third added: "Yay! I have missed watching you two."

Hoda has had a busy few weeks, having flown out to Tokyo to host the 2020 Olympics for the NBC show.

The star was joined by Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, and had a wonderful time cheering on the athletes and updating viewers on the competition.

Today's Hoda Kotb was reunited with her good friend and co-star Jenna Bush Hager

When she returned to New York, Hoda celebrated her birthday, and opened up about the festivities when she returned to Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Hoda's mom and sister stayed at her house, joining the star with her daughters Haley and Hope, and her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

She said: "It was great, it was really fun. I had my entire family in town which we do rarely now, and everyone got together and it was super fun.

Hoda and Jenna have been hosting together since 2019

"We all stayed [at mine] and everyone had a little place, it was really fun. You rarely get all of your family in the same spot. And it was so weird as I don't think I've ever seen Haley and Hope playing with their cousins, like really playing.

"They were holding hands and running around. I didn't see them. It was really fun."

Hoda and Jenna have been hosting the fourth hour of the Today show together since 2019 after Kathie Lee Gifford left the programme.

The pair are great friends and Hoda recently confided in Jenna that she had decided to postpone her wedding to Joel for a third time.

Hoda admitted that she isn't prepared to walk down the aisle until all her loved ones can be with her on her special day, which means waiting until travel restrictions are lifted. "We're just trying to make sure that everyone can travel. That's really what we want to do," she told Jenna.

Hoda with her fiancé Joel Schiffman, daughter Haley and her mom

"We want to do it in a place that we love deep in our soul that means a lot to us, and we want our closest to come." She added: "But Joel kept saying, 'Why are we waiting? Let's just go already.'"

Jenna then joked that she half expects the couple to marry in secret, telling Hoda: "I feel like you're gonna come back from one weekend and just be [married]."

