Hoda Kotb left baffled by co-star live on air in hilarious exchange of words The Today star was feeling a little left out on Monday's show!

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved presenter and is great friends with her Today co-stars away from work too.

But on Monday's show, the NBC star couldn't help feeling a little baffled after finding out that her colleagues had all gone to the US Open Men's Finals without her!

"I have to tell you that it's not often that I look at Jenna Bush Hager… I love everything you do, but I have to tell you, sometimes I am jealous," she began.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb had an unexpected reaction to Jenna Bush Hager's day at the tennis

"Sometimes I am jealous. I didn't know, I had to find out on Insta… it's fine! But I was looking and was like 'There's Jenna at the US Open. Wait, she's sitting with who…'

"And as I was scrolling through the pictures, Brad Pitt with the bucket hat on, Jenna Bush Hager trying not to focus on Brad Pitt with the bucket hat on, and next to Brad, another Brad – Bradley Cooper. That was the Men's Finals."

Jenna said: "First of all, I should have called you and asked you what to wear." Hoda exclaimed: "What to wear? How about 'Do you want to go?' Not 'What to wear!'"

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are close friends

She then joked: "You know what, it's been a fun show," before pretending to back up her side of the desk. Jenna and the crew were in hysterics, and Hoda continued: "You know what, I'm good. Don't worry. Don't worry about me. I was out of town. Nope – I was all alone."

Jenna said: "I would have loved it if you would have come. I have to tell you…" Hoda then reassured her co-star: "No, I'm teasing."

The Today stars often hang out together off air

Jenna wasn't the only Today star at the tennis match either, as she was joined by her colleague Savannah Guthrie.

The pair were with their respective husbands, Henry Hager and Michael Feldman. Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts were also in attendance, as were other famous faces including actress Laverne Cox.

