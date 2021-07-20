Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show The NBC host had some sad news to share with viewers on Tuesday

Hoda Kotb is renowned for her upbeat personality, but the NBC star was in a sombre mood on Tuesday as she announced some sad news live on Today.

The mother-of-two told viewers about the sad death of a much-loved member of the Today family.

Wrangler, the show's first puppy with a purpose, died over the weekend from liver disease.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on air about Wrangler

Hoda started the sad segment saying: "We have some sad news we have to share today. Many of you will remember Wrangler, our first puppy with a purpose."

Craig Melvin continued: "Yes, he died over the weekend from liver disease." Turning to Carson Daly, he said: "He was your guy."

Carson replied: "First guy I saw when I came in. Wrangler made my early mornings so much better, I hope he did the same for you. "And in his short life, I know he made a difference."

Today also paid a heartfelt tribute to Wrangler on social media

Wrangler worked towards becoming a guide dog for the charity Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Wrangler met many celebrity guests on the show, from Kylie Jenner to Keith Urban.

He even starred in a Super Bowl commercial. He left Today in 2016 after 288 episodes on the NBC morning show, and viewers were in tears in his last episode.

Wrangler went on to become a detection dog for the Connecticut State Police. Following the sad news of Wrangler's passing, viewers were quick to send their sympathies on social media.

Wrangler was on Today for an incredible 288 episodes

"I'm so sad for Wrangler's owner, and everyone who loved him. Wrangler and the Puppy With a Purpose programme is the reason I became a daily Today viewer."

Another wrote: "So sad, I remember Wrangler well. Thank you for your service, Wrangler." A third added: "So sad. I enjoyed watching his story and progress."

The Today team are incredibly close and even went to Al Roker's daughter's wedding

Today is NBC's award-winning morning television show and is one of the longest-running US television series to date. Fans adore how close-knit the hosts are, who often meet up outside of work hours.

Recently, many of the stars attended Al Roker's daughter's wedding, and they also paid a special tribute to Savannah Guthrie last month as she marked ten years working as an anchor on the programme.

