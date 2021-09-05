Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family beach trip The Today star is a doting mom to two children

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom to two young daughters, and used her superpowers this weekend to help a fellow parent, who also happens to be her co-star!

MORE: Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to Today as co-stars are left in tears

The Today star shared a candid beach photo on Instagram showing her carrying Dylan Dreyer's little boy Ollie, which had a sweet backstory.

Dylan had also shared the image on social media, explaining to her followers that Ollie had a tantrum and didn't want to be held by anyone but Hoda.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make big change on Today

She wrote: "When your toddler is mid-tantrum and hates the thought of even being near you, just give him to @hodakotb #hodaforthewin #immediatelyasleep #hugsfordays."

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

MORE: Hoda Kotb gets fans talking as she returns to Today

Today viewers were quick to comment on the presenters' sweet bond, with one writing: "I love it! Aunty Hoda for the save," while another wrote: "Just love that you all can help with each other's kiddos! What wonderful family, friends and work partners!" A third added: "So wonderful to know that you're all good friends off stage. Makes it real."

Hoda Kotb saved the day as she looked after Dylan Dreyer's son Ollie

Hoda enjoyed spending quality time with Ollie too, writing on her own page alongside the same picture: "One of my favorite moments if the weekend... hugging @dylandreyernbc 's Ollie..."

MORE: Hoda Kotb marks celebratory occasion with Kathie Lee Gifford - but it's bittersweet

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

The TV star is incredibly close to all her co-stars and was one of the many famous faces to pay tribute this weekend following the death of former Today weatherman and host Willard Scott.

The Today co-stars all all great friends

Hoda shared a picture of Willard alongside Al Roker – who worked closely alongside him for many years – and wrote: "Willard Scott we will miss you, RIP my friend xoxoxoxo."

MORE: Hoda Kotb's poolside snapshot gets fans talking

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

In fact, Hoda is on such good terms with her co-stars that she even referred to Al as part of her family last month.

Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

The mom-of-two was paying tribute to the NBC weatherman on his birthday, and shared a photo of them together with Hoda's mom and then-baby daughter.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares bittersweet post as her Olympics journey comes to an end

MORE: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show

She wrote: "Happy bday to the man who is part of our family. love u @alroker."

Hoda is due to tie the knot with her fiancé Joel Schiffman in the near future and already revealed that her Today co-stars would be part of the special day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.