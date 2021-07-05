Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made history as the first all-female hosting team on Today back in 2017 – but their journey there hasn't been without challenges.

The mother-of-two recently spoke to Los Angeles Times, where she recalled the moment that she had to tell viewers live on air that her then co-host Matt Lauer had been fired.

Matt was fired over sexual harassment allegations, and alongside Hoda, Savannah had to break the news to the public.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie breaks tragic news live on Today

"It was really heartbreaking because I adored Matt," she told the publication. "I loved working with him. But I knew the most important thing I could do was just stay focused and keep going.

"And having Hoda here – well, I think Hoda saved the show, full stop."

Despite there being difficult moments, Savannah loves nothing more than going to work and is close friends with her co-hosts, including Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager – whose children are similar ages to hers.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb broke the news of Matt Lauer's firing on Today

Savannah was recently celebrated by the Today family when she marked ten years working on the show.

The popular journalist was even surprised live on air with a special show dedicated to her work over the past decade.

During the programme, her husband Michael Feldman and her two children, Vale and Charles, four, came out to greet her, much to her delight.

Savannah recently celebrated ten years on Today

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda, as Savannah's kids and husband appeared.

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars. "Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

Savannah has been keeping herself very busy the last few weeks after balancing Today with guest-hosting Jeopardy. The star admitted that she was "nervous and intimidated" to fill in for the late Alex Trebek.

The Today star is a doting mother to children Vale and Charles

"It's so different, actually, than what we do on The Today Show," she told DailyMailTV. "I was intimidated. I was nervous and it was challenging," she explained.

"And there was a part of me when I was starting out thinking, why am I doing this? You know, this is so outside my comfort zone. But in the end, I was really happy that I did it."

