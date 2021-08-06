Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie mark exciting milestone

Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie have reached a very exciting milestone - embarking on the second series of their podcast, WHAT IF. In her exclusive HELLO! column, the TV presenter opens up about the joys of recording her podcast, plus the perils of home haircuts. Read more below...

This month my daughter Rosie and I are back in the recording studio for the second series of our "WHAT IF" podcast.

We were both delighted that the first series was such a success and want to thank everyone who subscribed and listened to us talking to some fascinating guests about those life-changing moments that can alter their destiny.

It was such a joy to talk to people both of us liked and admired including astronaut Sir Tim Peake, writers Marian Keyes and Jane Fallon, Gok Wan, Craig David, Beverley Knight, Cat Deeley, Michelle Visage and Rob Rinder.

We had some very funny and extremely moving conversations with entrepreneur and Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore and Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of 100-year-old Captain Sir Tom Moore, who brought the nation together during the pandemic with his incredible NHS fundraising and indomitable spirit.

The podcast is back for a second series with some very exciting guests

I love doing my Lorraine show in the morning, but it's a real delight to get to talk to people for a much longer time. In the second series we have some incredible guests lined up including KSI, Eddie Izzard, Ruby Wax and Larry Lamb.

It's just as well the podcast isn't filmed because I've had a bit of a hair disaster. When I was up in Scotland visiting my mum, I realised I could hardly see because my fringe was so long. My hair grows so very quickly that almost overnight it's in my eyes.

Ruby Wax on the podcast with Lorraine and Rosie

I knew it was a bad idea, but I took a pair of nail scissors to snip the ends off and of course I went too far. Sincere apologies to my long-suffering hair stylist Maleeka from FOUR salon in London, who is going to have to sort the resulting fiasco. Please don't do as I have done and leave it to the professionals!

The new series of WHAT IF starts at the end of this month and all of the first series is available to download now. Do let us know what you think.

