Ginger Zee has never been one to shy away from responding to criticism regarding her work or her life, ready to take it head on and tackle it with tact.

The Good Morning America meteorologist did just that when she took on a troll who reacted negatively to her fashion choices.

The journalist has frequently impressed fans with her style statements on the show, and did so once again with her latest look.

Ginger shared a bathroom selfie of herself wearing a figure-hugging orange sweater and chocolate-brown faux leather culottes, with a pair of glasses and her curly hair down.

Many of her ardent fans and followers took to social media to express their feelings towards the look, with Ginger sharing one of them that read, "You are looking fabulous this morning @Ginger_Zee #michigangirl #fallishere."

Ginger's latest GMA outfit really got fans talking

However, one clearly didn't vibe with the choice and took to Twitter to express it, writing about how much they disliked the look and how they "permanently blocked ABC," adding, "How hard IS IT to pick an outfit to wear?"

The GMA host took the comment in her stride, however, and responded to it coolly with a tweet of her own, saying, "Wait… my outfit made you block all of abc? Feels a little big for the 30 seconds I was on.

"Cmon back - I'm sure not everyone can constantly please everyone else, but hey, I'm doing my best," she wrote, also sharing the response on her Instagram Stories.

Ginger recently addressed similar criticism, this time regarding her children, and managed to handle the situation in a mature way.

ABC's chief meteorologist responded to criticism with some words of wisdom

When a commenter wrote that her children would resent her for not being around, she replied with an Instagram post where she captioned her feelings on the matter.

She talked about how it was hard for parents to make choices that work for their children, adding, "There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can't work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to… I admire it all."

