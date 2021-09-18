Ginger Zee's figure-hugging dress belongs in the Flintstones - and we love it! She said it herself!

Yabadabadooo!! Ginger Zee proved she's got style and a good sense of humor to go with it when she poked fun at herself wearing her latestest head-turning outfit.

The popular GMA meteorologist pulled off the cutest look on morning television when she wore a dress which looked like it came straight out of Wilma Flintstone's wardrobe.

MORE: Ginger Zee turns heads with never-before-seen high school photos

Ginger looked incredible in the sleeveless, figure-hugging number which even she likened to the popular cartoon character.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's family moments from very special meeting

She shared a snapshot on Instagram and wrote: "In constant awe of how long I let my manicure go without taking the paint off… Wilma Flintstone dress paired with chipped nails. Happy Friday photo & makeup : @fairweatherfaces hair: @msmerylin."

MORE: Ginger Zee pulls off impressive yoga moves in bikini top and shorts

SEE: Ginger Zee's sensational faux leather dress gets the best reaction from husband Ben Aaron

Her fans loved the look and commented: "I love this dress especially on you!! It made me do a double take I love it so much! Gorgeous," and another added: "Wilma wasn't a science goddess, and you look lovely."

Ginger's dress was likened to Wilma Flintstone

Ginger is no stranger to envy-inducing fashion statements and recently revealed she often rents her outfits in a bid to be environmentally friendly.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.

READ: Ginger Zee sparks influx of prayers with upsetting development

MORE: Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking story of life before GMA

Ginger compared her style to the character in the popular cartoon

"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."

Ginger is a climate change activist and recently hosted the TV special: It's Not Too Late: Earth Day.

As well as her career as a storm chaser, she's also a devoted wife and mother to her two young sons.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.