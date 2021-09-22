Ginger Zee says she's thankful to be alive as she opens up about her past for important reason The GMA star was inundated with support

Ginger Zee sent shockwaves through social media on Wednesday with a poignant message and revelation about her past which she made in a bid to save others from going through the same thing.

The much-loved meteorologist penned a lengthy post as she weighed in on the tragic news story of murdered Gabby Petito whose boyfriend is a suspect and has since disappeared.

Ginger - who is happily married to husband Ben Aaron - shared her own past story of domestic abuse and said she was thankful to be alive. Alongside a throwback photo and some pages from her book, Natural Disaster, she detailed what had happened to her.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

She wrote: "I was lucky… I got out. I had the privilege of feeling comfortable calling police. I had the support that could lend me money to fly away.

"As @officialtjholmes just pointed out… missing persons cases happen to so many that don’t get media attention, the people of color. Daniel Robinson, Maya Millete, Jelani Day. Nearly half of the almost 90k missing persons are people of color."

Ginger continued: "We must make sure the #GabbyPetito story shines a light on the disparity of missing persons but also the pervasiveness of domestic physical & psychological violence.

Ginger shared a powerful message along with pages from her book detailing her ordeal

"As I watched the body cam where she is separated from her fiancé in the isolation of a vehicle in the desert, it ⁮felt eerily like my story.

"That moment I was hiding under a table in a desert hotel, crying to my mom when she told me she feared for my life. She told me to call the police. I did. They got me to a different hotel and away from him. I flew out the next day.

"I know we don’t know the details yet but we know Gabby was murdered. He is the only suspect."

Ginger then urged anyone feeling like they are in an abusive relationship to get help and listed pointers which may indicate someone is in a dangerous partnership.

Ginger feels immensly grateful for her loved ones

She was inundated with support from people who wrote: "Ginger thank you 1000× for recognizing the inequities, inequalities, discrimination and disparities in our country. You are greatly appreciated," and many thanked her for her honesty.

Ginger concluded her message with important contacts for anyone looking for help.

She advised. "Contact National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800- 799-SAFE (7233), or visit Domesticshelters.org to access professional help."

