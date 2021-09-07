Ginger Zee hits back at cruel criticism regarding her children - fans react The ABC star took to Instagram

Ginger Zee has taken to Instagram after receiving a cruel message on social media claiming her children will "resent" her when they grow up.

Ginger, 40, is a proud mom to two boys - Adrian, five, and three-year-old Miles - with her husband Ben Aaron.

The ABC star shared a screenshot of the tweet in question, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

In response, Ginger wrote: "On my way back to work, caught the light AND thought a lot about the person who referenced my children resenting me because I work," she began.

Ginger shared her response to the criticism on Instagram

"That person has it wrong but I can't say that there aren't sacrifices. Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village. There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can't work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to… I admire it all.

"You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house… you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don't be a parent if you don't want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone)."

The star is a proud mom to two little boys

Ginger concluded: "I wake up with gratitude every day that I have had a chance at being a parent. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I'll keep doing my best."

Her fans were quick to rally around and offer their support. "Well said Ginger! I just wish everyone would mind their own business and keep their noses out of other peoples. Keep being you!" one told the star.

Ginger has been married to Ben Aaron since 2014

A second noted: "My parents both worked. I never resented them. If anything I admired them for working so hard to provide for our family." And a third noted: "You are setting a great example for your children. Thank you."

