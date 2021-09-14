Ginger Zee celebrates wonderful news as fans send their congratulations The Good Morning America star shares two children with husband Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee was feeling truly honoured and emotional on Tuesday when she shared news which brought her and her fans incredible joy.

The GMA weatherwoman posted a photo and announcement on Instagram detailing her induction into the Weather Hall of Fame.

The National Weather Museum and Science Center initially shared the news on their social media but Ginger wanted to gush about the achievement again.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares sweet family video from vacation with her sons

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Old pic but relatively new honor. WEATHER HALL OF FAME! Honored doesn’t say enough. The opportunity to bring science to the network has not alluded me… can’t wait to see what we do next. @nationalweathermuseum - wish we could have been there to celebrate — hadn’t posted or thanked y’all yet, so, thank you!"

Her fans rushed to tell her how much they adored her and wrote: "Incredible congrats Ginger," and, "so well deserved," while another added: "Congratulations Ginger. You’ve worked so hard to get where you are. Well deserved."

The announcement was made back in 2020 but due to the pandemic Ginger wasn't able to be there to celebrate.

Ginger is honored to be in the Weather Hall of Fame

The mother-of-two successfully balances her career - which she loves - and her family life. But she was recently forced to defend her decision to be a working mother when she received backlash from a critic.

The ABC star shared a screenshot of the tweet in question, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

In response, Ginger wrote: "On my way back to work, caught the light AND thought a lot about the person who referenced my children resenting me because I work," she began. "That person has it wrong but I can't say that there aren't sacrifices. Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village.

Ginger and Ben have two children together

"There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can't work because childcare is too expensive, don't work because they choose not to… I admire it all.

"You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house… you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don't be a parent if you don't want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone)."

Ginger concluded: "I wake up with gratitude every day that I have had a chance at being a parent. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I'll keep doing my best."

