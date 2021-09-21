Ginger Zee suffers unfortunate mishap and it looks terrifying We hope Ginger is okay!

Ginger Zee has shared the terrifying moment her heel became trapped in an escalator, forcing her to abandon the shoe.

Posting a snap of the lone accessory trapped in the machine, Ginger revealed she was on her way to a "huge interview I’ve been after for over a year" when her shoe was "eaten by the escalator at work".

"One shoe to a big interview," she then joked, adding: "Why does [a] footwear snafu always accompany my big career days?"

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faus pax caught by husband Ben Aaron

Fans and friends were quick to share their support with stylist Kate Powell offering to lend a pair of shoes to the GMA star.

"I brought a backup pair that doesn't match but hoping he isn’t there for my fashion," Ginger quipped in reply.

"Sending the most positive vibes your way for your big interview!!" commented one fan as another shared: "You're lucky you didn't get hurt!! Wow."

Ginger's shoe was caught in the escalator

Ginger, the Chief Meteorologist at ABC News, was recently inducted into the Weather Hall of Fame.

The National Weather Museum and Science Center shared the news on their social media in 2020 but due to the pandemic Ginger wasn't able to be there to celebrate.

So Ginger posted the achievement again honoring herself and writing alongside the photo: "Old pic but relatively new honor. WEATHER HALL OF FAME! Honored doesn't say enough.

Ginger has earned her spot as GMA's chief meteorologist

"The opportunity to bring science to the network has not eluded me… can't wait to see what we do next.

"@nationalweathermuseum - wish we could have been there to celebrate — hadn't posted or thanked y'all yet, so, thank you!"

Her fans rushed to tell her how much they adored her and wrote: "Incredible congrats Ginger," and, "so well deserved," while another added: "Congratulations Ginger. You've worked so hard to get where you are. Well deserved."

