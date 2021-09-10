Ginger Zee has had a very busy week in her household. Not only did she send her two sons back to school, but she also had a very special occasion to celebrate on Friday.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to pay a loving tribute to her husband, Ben Aaron, on his milestone 40th birthday.

READ: Ginger Zee sparks influx of prayers with upsetting development

Sharing three photos, one of which saw Ben looking dapper in a tuxedo and another of the couple beaming on a red carpet, Ginger had the sweetest things to say about her husband of seven years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pax caught by husband Ben Aaron

She penned: "40 and absolutely fantastic - happy birthday @benaarontv

"You are a dreamier husband than I could have concocted in a romance novel, better father than any I have known and I am so proud to be the wife of a man who can bring pure joy to so many through his humor and storytelling… wishing you the happiest birthday my love."

MORE: Ginger Zee shares heartbreaking story of life before GMA

MORE: Ginger Zee's brand new look comes with an exciting career move

Ginger marked Ben's 40th birthday with a loving tribute

As well as sending their own birthday wishes to Ben, fans were quick to react to Ginger's touching words, with one commenting: "You two make me smile all the time." A second said: "I love the way you two love!"

A third added: "Can I say @ginger_zee I think you are the luckiest woman on earth you have it all the great husband, adorable kids, fantastic career and you are such a great lady yourself."

Ginger and Ben share two sons

Ginger and Ben have been married since 2014, exchanging vows during an intimate, beachside ceremony in her native Michigan, with a reception at The Inn at Bay Harbor.

On their anniversary in June, Ginger shared a number of throwback photos of her wedding day, which saw her wear the most beautiful form-fitting, lace Pnina Tornai gown with a floor-sweeping veil.

The couple now live in New York City with their two young sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.