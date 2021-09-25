Lara Spencer shares never-before-seen family photos as she makes emotional return to GMA The TV host is a proud mom-of-two

Lara Spencer has enjoyed a summer filled with fun, sun and family but now it's time to get back to work and the feeling is bittersweet.

The GMA host is happy to be back where she belongs on set but opened up to fans to admit she's missing her loved ones.

MORE: Lara Spencer's bikini-clad selfie sends fans into a tailspin

Lara took to Instagram with a selection of photos from her summer and they were packed with memories shared with her two children, husband, mother and siblings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes upsetting discovery at her family home

Alongside the happy images, Lara wrote: "Today the sun officially sets on summer 2021 and fall officially begins. And as I swap out my sundresses for sweaters, I thought I’d post some pictures to remember the good stuff - working from home, getting great family time with my mom, sisters, hubby and kids and just feeling pretty grateful. Ok, now back to work. #greatmemories #summer21."

MORE: Lara Spencer looks phenomenal in sporty selfie during fun day out

Lara had a wonderful summer surrounded by loved ones

Her fans adored the photos and her heartfelt message and wrote: "Beautiful family," and, "such sweet memories," and many couldn't help but notice the bikini selfie of Lara too.

In the snapshot, Lara showed off her toned physique in a cute lemon-print two-piece and many of her followers said she looked like a woman half her age.

MORE: Lara Spencer updates fans with major career announcement

MORE: Good Morning America stars' epic weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

The photo was from their Italian summer vacation and the couple were posing on a yacht.

Lara's bikini-clad snap stood out

The picture sparked a huge reaction from her followers who wrote: "With all respect!! You have an amazing body!! Just saying," and second added: "Great pics and you have a body of a 21yr old," while a third commented: "You look amazing."

It was a very special summer as it was her son, Duff's, last before he headed off to college.

Lara documented the emotional moment when she dropped him off along with her daughter, Katherine, too.

Duff has left the family home in New York and is now studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.