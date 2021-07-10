Lara Spencer introduces surprising new family members The TV star has two children

Lara Spencer has added to her happy brood with some new family members - and fans weren't expecting it.

The Good Morning America host was delighted to open her home up to social media followers and introduce some furry friends.

Lara took to Instagram with a clip of a nest and some tiny birds and wrote: "Newest members of the family!! Four little cuties tucked in safe and sound on our porch. Anyone know what kind of birds these little nuggets are? Sooo cute."

WATCH: Lara Spencer enjoys thrill-seeking adventure with daughter

Her fans informed her that they were barn swallows and suggested ways to look out for their wellbeing.

It's not the first time Lara has had a run-in with the winged creatures as she recently found a baby bird in her garden too.

Unsure of what to do with it she posted a video and urged her followers to give her some guidance as to how to care for it. "Any advice.. baby bird needs our help," she captioned the video in which she held a cardboard box containing the fallen chick.

Lara introduced the tiny birds at her home

Lara appeared a little panicked in the short clip as she also berated her dog, Riva, for getting too close to the lonely creature.

The presenter is a huge animal lover and she previously caused quite a stir when she shared a photo of her pets inside her bedroom.

Lara posted a snapshot of her three dogs sprawled across her bed and captioned it: "When you come home from dinner to find out you have really been missed."

Lara has two teenage children

All of her pet pooches looked longingly at her and many of her fans called the scene, "adorable," and "so sweet," but some were less than impressed.

"On your bed? Ugh," wrote one, while a second echoed the statement and added: "Little do you realise you are sleeping in THEIR bed," and a third asked: "Is that your bed?"

Lara adores her three furry friends, Riva, Coco and Dandy, and regularly shares photos with them on Instagram.

She also shares her home with her husband, Rick McVey, and her two children, Katharine and son Duff, who she had when married to ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

