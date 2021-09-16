Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement The GMA host has been gracing TV screens since 2004

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!

The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news.

Lara - who also has her own show, Everything But the House on HGTV - took to Instagram to share her excitement in a heartfelt post.

Alongside two images of herself, she wrote: "Wanted to post a couple of shots from season one of a show I created called 'Everything But The House' because...We JUST got word that we have been renewed for SEASON TWO!!!! "

Lara continued: "Thanks @hgtv AND @discoveryplus for giving us a 10 episode order to show viewers how to find hidden cash right in your own home.

"We will be shooting all fall and winter to bring you new shows this spring! (I know lots of you miss Flea Market Flip. Me too. I am working hard on bringing my beloved show back, but in the meantime I promise, if you liked FMF, you will love #EBTH!)."

Lara revealed her show Everything But the House has been picked up for season two

Her fans rushed to tell her how excited they are at the news and wrote: "Such EXCITING news! I know how hard you worked for this. Congratulations!!!!" and another added: "CAN NOT WAIT. Congratulations," and many added strings of heart emojis.

The show premiered in March 2021 and became a hit with viewers who love watching Lara find hidden treasures in people's homes.

Lara is also a proud mother-of-two

When she's not killing it in her career, Lara is a busy mom-of-two and a wife to her husband, Rich McVey.

The announcement about her show comes just as she waved her oldest child, Duff, off to college.

She shared the milestone with her fans with photos on social media of him setting up his home away from home.

Lara wrote: "Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community."

