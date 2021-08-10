Lara Spencer share emotional family update with never-before-seen photos The GMA star made an announcement on social media

Lara Spencer prides herself on her close-knit family and the Good Morning America host stunned fans with her latest update.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram with photos and a message which was sure to stir up emotions.

Lara, 52, was wishing her beloved mother a happy birthday and her words and photos left some of her followers in disbelief.

"Celebrating the most wonderful mom, grandmother, and now great-grandmother a family could ever hope to have. Happy birthday Mom. We cherish you."

The photos sparked a huge response with people remarking on their uncanny resemblance and marvelling at Lara's mum's youthful appearance.

They also called the family, "beautiful," and sent their love and well-wishes too.

Lara shared photos to wish her mother a happy birthday

The day would have been a bittersweet one for Lara as it would also have been the birthday of her late father.

Lara previously paid tribute to him with another Instagram post which read: "It's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad.

Lara continued: "I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

Lara has two children from her first marriage

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun."

Lara's father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Lara is married to Richard McVey

The TV personality has a beautiful family of her own too and is a proud mother to her two teenage children, Katharine and son Duff, who she had with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

She has been happily married to Richard McVey since 2018.

