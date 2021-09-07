Lara Spencer looks phenomenal in sporty selfie during fun day out The GMA star has a legion of fans around the country

Lara Spencer turned heads over the weekend as she attended the US Open.

The GMA star took to Instagram to share a selfie from her day out, looking stylish in a straw hat and oversized flower-shaped earrings.

The mom-of-two – who is a keen tennis player herself - flexed her toned arm in the picture while holding onto a Honey Deuce cocktail in one hand, and a skewer of frozen honeydew melon balls in the other.

The Honey Deuce is the traditional US Open cocktail, made from Grey Goose vodka topped with freshly squeezed lemonade and raspberry liqueur.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Totally gorgeous!" while another wrote: "You look so great!" A third added: "Captivatingly beautiful."

The TV personality is often seen on the court herself and recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a game with her fellow GMA co-star Jennifer Ashton.

Lara Spencer looked incredible as she attended the US Opens

It's been an exciting time for Lara, who recently returned to the States after spending time in Italy.

The journalist shared many gorgeous pictures from her vacation, including a picture of herself and her husband Richard McVey posing at sunset, and another of them smiling by the sea on their third wedding anniversary.

Lara is a huge tennis fan

The happy couple met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and Lara's son Duff even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

The holiday followed a bittersweet moment for the star as she took her firstborn around his new college. Duff is off to Texas to study after graduating from high school and his mom couldn't be prouder.

Lara with her son Duff - who recently left home for college

Lara recently shared a picture of the pair of them, noting that the photo had been approved by her son, to reveal that they had explored his new stomping grounds together and although she was tearful saying goodbye, she was excited for him to begin the new chapter of his life.

Lara shares Duff and daughter Katherine with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

