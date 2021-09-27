Kevin Bacon reveals hilarious conversation with his daughter over outfit choice The actor shares Sosie with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon might be a major Hollywood star but his family knows how to keep him grounded!

The 63-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to give followers a glimpse of his casual weekend attire - but it seems his daughter Sosie was not a fan.

MORE: Kevin Bacon is unrecognisable in 'terrifying' photo that gets fans talking

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her family living room

The image shows Kevin leaning against a cream sofa in the living room and wearing white crocs, blue and white striped trousers, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap.

READ: Sosie Bacon shares bikini snapshot and looks just like her mum Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes end of an era with video featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick

In the caption for his post, he recounted a conversation he had just had with Sosie - his only daughter with wife Kyra Sedgwick. It read: "'Dad please tell me you didn't wear that on the plane.' Father: 'Well no, but I did just get back from a walk.'

Kevin revealed Sosie's disdain for his outfit on Instagram

"Daughter: 'Oh God, did anyone see you?' Father: 'Um, I was wearing a mask.' Daughter: 'You look like you’ve been through some kind of Hollywood rinse cycle.'"

MORE: Kevin Bacon surprises fans with incredible swimming pool at family home

MORE: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky living room with unexpected features

Needless to say, fans loved the pair's exchange with thousands 'liking' Kevin's post, including Jennifer Aniston and Gordon Ramsay.

Kyra and Kevin pictured with their actress daughter

"Haha considering how cool I think this looks, your daughter would be VERY embarrassed by me!" wrote Justin Long, while Phoebe Robinson confessed: "Hahaha. I love this 'fit tho. In all fairness, I have bright yellow Crocs, so I may be biased."

READ: Inside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's mind-blowing home – complete with graffiti walls

MORE: Kevin Bacon's three surprising homes with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Another follower wrote: "I humiliate my daughter daily. The other day I liked a song 'enthusiastically'." And a fourth told Kevin: "Embarrassing them means you're doing your job right!"

The couple are also proud parents to son Travis

Kevin shares two children with wife Kyra: Mare of Easttown's Sosie, 29, and musician Travis Bacon, 32. The couple met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

Kevin made a surprise revelation about his proposal when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April this year.

He admitted that his now-wife "broke down in tears" when he popped the question because she didn't like the ring. "I didn't tell friends or family, so I had to go out and find this ring by myself," he explained.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988

"I am not a jewelry guy, but I found this ring and I thought it was banging. I gave it to her, and she was touched and said 'I do'," he added.

"Then three months later we were lying in bed and I woke up and she's crying and I was like 'what's happening?' I wondered if she was breaking up with me. "She finally says 'I don't like the ring!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here