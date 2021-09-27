Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance The Hollywood star stole the show

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.

Nicole, 54, showcased her gorgeous natural curls which she left loose around her shoulders, and she was quickly inundated with compliments from her 7.8 million followers.

Notably, Bella Cruise - Nicole's daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise - was among those to 'like' the post, alongside the likes of Courteney Cox and Nicole's sister Antonia.

Nicole stole the show with her stunning appearance at the LA gala

Best friend Naomi Watts told the star: "STUNNING Nic!" while Selma Blair sweetly wrote: "You looked like a piece of art. And completely Nicole [love heart]."

Bella, 28, is the eldest of Nicole's four children. The actress and ex-husband Tom adopted both Bella and her younger brother, Connor, during their 11-year marriage. Bella now lives in Croydon with her husband Max Parker, while 26-year-old Connor is based in Florida.

Bella Cruise showed her support for her famous mom on Instagram

Following the end of her marriage to Tom, Nicole found love with country star Keith Urban and together they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Nicole was asked about what she thought of the press focusing so heavily on her relationship with her ex-husband.

Nicole and Tom adopted Bella and Connor when they were very young

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she replied with a laugh. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way…

"I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.'"

