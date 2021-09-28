Blake Shelton really gave fans something to talk about with his latest social media post, as he revealed that he had new music on the way.

The country singer kept things vague, however, as he simply shared a picture of a burning fire on logs with the howling of wolves and crickets in the background.

He kept his caption even more cryptic, as he wrote, "Oh the sweet sounds of new music coming…," to maintain the element of surprise.

The location for the reel was also marked as "new music coming soon," and the singer hasn't revealed any other details regarding the project.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, however, and they immediately flooded the comments section, with one commenting, "UHN OH MY GODD!!!!!"

Another wrote, "Omg I'm so excited," with a third adding, "And the smell of a backyard fire pit." One said, "YESSSSSS PLEASE."

Blake teased new music in quite the cryptic fashion

The announcement comes at the perfect time for Blake, as he revealed that his Friends and Heroes Tour was coming to an end.

In a bittersweet moment on his Instagram, the Boys 'Round Here singer shared a snapshot of one of his performances, illuminated by the stage lights.

In the caption, he wrote, "Can't believe this is the last weekend of the #FriendsAndHeroesTour! Let's close it with a BANG!!! Y'all welcome @johnanderson for our final 3 shows!!!"

His wife Gwen Stefani, who's made guest appearances in a few of his performances as well, showed her support for her husband by sharing his post on her Instagram Stories.

The country superstar is concluding his Friends and Heroes Tour

Fans were emotional upon realizing that his tour was winding down, and many shared fond memories of the concerts they attended.

One wrote, "Went to #bstulsa so so good! Best concert I've been to," and another said, "Your show in St. Louis was absolutely amazing once again," with a third adding, "I'm so glad I was able to fly from NJ to Greenville SC to see the show! What an entertainer!"

