Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together Blake Shelton is celebrating an incredible professional achievement

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry

Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.

The plaque also featured covers of his albums, singles and EPs from his career and Gwen captioned the post: "Congratulations to this guy @blakeshelton this is pretty unbelievable!"

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform together in Nashville

Fans were quick to share their love, with one calling him a "legend" and another "truly the king of country".

Blake has released 12 studio albums, four extended plays, five compilation albums, and 51 singles (including five as a featured artist) in his long career.

His debut single, Austin, was released in 2001, and he has gone on to win 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards.

Gwen was quick to shout out Blake for his achievement

He has also been nominated for nine Grammys - and in 2016 launched his own vodka brand, Smithworks.

Blake and Gwen wed in 2021 after meeting on NBC show The Voice, and they have dueted on two hit songs, including Happy Anywhere.

The former No Doubt lead singer joined Blake on stage in Nashville on Thursday, and posted a video shared by fans, admitting "it's hard to explain what it feels like to get up on stage w @blakeshelton and sing 2 number one country radio hits Live in Nashville!"

"Never saw it coming but wow i'll take it!" she added.

The pair wed in Oklahoma in June

Their big day was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic but they decided to marry in a small and intimate ceremony in June with few family members.

Gwen, 51, was joined by sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

