Gwen Stefani praises husband Blake Shelton as the pair celebrate happy news

Gwen Stefani has praised her husband Blake Shelton as the pair celebrated an incredible achievement in Nashville.

The two, who married earlier in 2021, were honored with a small party to recognize the chart-topping success of their duets, Nobody But You, and Happy Anywhere.

"Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coattails all this time," the mom-of-three said as she spoke to the crowd of industry folks and their fellow songwriters.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform together in Nashville

"I truly am a fish out of water. I'm from Orange County, but I'm wearing cowboy boots for this. I am such a fan of songwriting and writers."

She also shared that she "cried" when Blake asked her to duet on Happy Anywhere, "because I was so excited about it."

READ: Gwen Stefani's husband Blake feels like an 'idiot' over wedding gift

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding cake is in her music video from 21 years ago

"The song is so 'our song' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us."

The two met while judges on The Voice

Gwen also admitted she was "jealous" when she first heard Nobody But You and had not yet been asked to collaborate.

Both songs reached number one on the country charts, marking Blake's 27th and 28th top-charting singles, and Gwen's first and second.

Blake joked with People magazine "that we now know we have to put Gwen on every song I release from now on if we want it to work".

The celebration came hours before Blake performed to tens of thousands at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, where Gwen joined him for performances.

Gwen was quick to shout out Blake for his achievement

Taking to social media the next day, Gwen also revealed the incredible news that Blake had been gifted a plaque from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) celebrating 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.

Blake has released 12 studio albums, four extended plays, five compilation albums, and 51 singles (including five as a featured artist) in his long career.

His debut single, Austin, was released in 2001, and he has gone on to win 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.