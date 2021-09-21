Gwen Stefani married fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton in July this year on the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and the No Doubt star has just released a series of videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress.

The collection of recordings posted on her Instagram account showed Gwen strutting and posing in her custom Vera Wang dress, but her followers were totally split on the bold bridal look.

While many rushed to the comments section to praise the star's wedding dress, others weren't so keen. One fan wrote: "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE" and another agreed, adding: "Your wedding dress was absolutely stunning you looked beautiful."

On the other hand, comments included: "Sorry Gwen but not a fan of the dress," and: "Beautiful but not too fond of the top part, however you are gorgeous."

Gwen Stefani has released new videos of her stunning wedding dress

The star didn't stick to just one dress though, as after the ceremony in her strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction", she slipped into a tulle mini dress for partying the night away.

The star ensured her signature style shone through on her big day, teaming her bridal ensemble with fun white cowboy boots.

The stars met while filming The Voice

She also wore a beautiful veil which had a nod to her children. In a photograph posted by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Gwen's jaw-dropping veil was revealed in full, and it featured embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch which gave a tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

The married couple have even dueted on two hit songs, including Happy Anywhere.

The singer joined Blake on stage in Nashville, and posted a video shared by fans, admitting: "It's hard to explain what it feels like to get up on stage [with] @blakeshelton and sing 2 number one country radio hits live in Nashville!

"Never saw it coming but wow I'll take it!"

