Gwen Stefani's rare picture of Blake Shelton has to be seen to be believed Now that's quite the throwback

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been showing fans that they're just as deeply in love now as they were the first day they met, and it's only getting stronger.

To display her affection for her new husband, Gwen shared with fans a throwback picture of Blake that really doesn't even look like the same person.

She posted the black and white shot on her Instagram Stories and attached with it a couple of cute lovey-dovey stickers.

The photograph seemingly was from Blake's early career in the 90s, as he rocked some long and curly locks that would make anyone with that hairstyle jealous.

The country singer intensely stared at the camera as his hair covered one eye, almost like Heath Ledger during his 10 Things I Hate About You phase.

Gwen's throwback really showed a different side to her husband

Devoted fans of the couple will notice that the snap is from the same era as the one on Blake's Instagram profile picture, featuring him with his longer do and Gwen during her No Doubt era.

The husband and wife are currently on the road together as Blake just kicked off his Friends and Heroes Tour, which had been postponed due to the pandemic.

The Rich Girl singer recently told her fans about a moment of concern she had for Blake as he was returning to touring.

In a series of clips she shared on her Stories, she revealed that she was with her husband while he rehearsed for the performances.

The musical duo are currently together on the Friends and Heroes Tour

Gwen, however, looked concerned as he performed to the empty stadium, as she wrote on the picture, "@blakeshelton bout to tour at same venue we had to cancel beginning of this craziness."

She even added some fingers crossed emojis and a praying sign after her message as she worriedly wondered whether everything would work out well.

