Blake Shelton teases an epic battle with Ariana Grande on The Voice

Are things about to get ugly between Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande? Looks like there's no more friendly rivalry here as The Voice battles take place on Tuesday night and Blake shared a teaser with fans.

"Y’all don’t wanna miss what happens tonight… no spoilers here!" he captioned the picture which saw Ariana dismissing the country star and Blake appearing to be telling her to be quiet.

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande joke on The Voice

Ariana joined the hit NBC show this season, and she has become a huge hit with fans who have seen Blake and Ari build a fun rapport, with the Thank U Next singer calling him "Grandpa".

But amid rumors that NBC were considering ousting Blake - who has been on the show for years - Ari took to social media to reveal what exactly Blake said to her, and it looks like their fun on-screen relationship is just as true off-screen.

"Thanks a lot Ari," the sarcastic text read, alongside a link to the story. "Thanks a [expletive]' lot."

Ari shared the screengrab at the end of a photo dump, hiding it from anyone who didn't scroll through all of her pictures.

Blake teased a battle to come

The story claimed that show bosses wanted to shake the series up, perhaps even as soon as the next season, thanks in part to the popularity of Ari, 28.

The Voice returned on 20 September for Blake's 21st season; Ari replaced former judge Nick Jonas for her first season while Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend also returned for their eighth and sixth seasons, respectively.

Ari shared the text Blake sent her after the rumors emerged

Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of season 20, and the young singer had been mentored by Blake, making it his eighth win and the coach with the highest number of wins.

Blake previously won with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4). He also won with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

