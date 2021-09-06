Gwen Stefani is happy to be back, lighting up the stage with her amazing vocal cords. After her show in Toledo, Ohio, the 51-year-old beauty took the opportunity to make a hilarious quip about her return two months on from her wedding to Blake Shelton.

Sharing photos from her concert, the musician joked: "They let me back on stage after 18 months of no shows and eight weeks of eating wedding cake!!"

She added: "Thank u #Toledo #Ohio what a great vibe you have! My whole body hurts today cause of you."

Fans were full of praise, with one writing: "You put on an amazing show as always what a first show back!!" Another remarked: "I literally had the best night, thank you." A third post read: "It was an amazing show and you rocked the stage like yesterday - you looked so beautiful too."

The post comes just over two months after Gwen finally married country musician Blake – their big day was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple recently went on the road together as Blake just kicked off his Friends and Heroes Tour in August.

Gwen shared these snaps from her gig in Ohio

The Rich Girl singer recently told her fans about a moment of concern she had for Blake as he was returning to touring. In a series of clips she shared on her Stories, she revealed that she was with her husband while he rehearsed for the performances.

Although they should be on their honeymoon, the singers are happy to be back on stage. "Married life so far is… it's incredible," Blake recently told People. "I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just can't get away from me now."

