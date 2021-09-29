Carol Vorderman dons her trademark leather trousers - daughter has the best reaction The presenter is a mother to Katie and Cameron

Carol Vorderman has been delighting her followers with her latest bikini and workout looks, but on Tuesday she donned her trademark leather trousers as she celebrated being able to put her autumn clothes back on.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two shared three gorgeous selfies of herself taken against a mirror and captioned them: "Been doing a bit of cheeky filming today #rugby… should be on @bbcone soonish. Glad to be back in Autumn clothes tho… and that the rugby season is back… love it. Happy days. #rugby #pleatherleggings #filming #wales #cymru."

The snaps showed the 60-year-old in skintight black leather trousers, which perfectly highlighted her toned body, and a long-sleeved Welsh Rugby polo shirt. The former Countdown presenter finished off her look with high-heeled ankle boots.

Friends and fans of the star loved her look, but one comment that stood out was her daughter Katie's. Reacting to the snap, the 30-year-old scientist wrote: "PEACH ON POINT MAM!! The genetics clearly got lost in transit… I'm gunna ask for a refund."

Carol shared her excitement at wearing autumn clothes again

Carol was quick to reply to her only daughter, writing: "Er, hello peachy bum… YOU have the best in a family of peaches… I'm correct on that fact btw xx ring your brother, he has news." She then added: "Oooh can't wait to see you sooooooooon."

The star, who recently headed to Portugal for a wellness retreat, was inundated with positive comments.

Following her return from Portugal, Carol has embarked on a new fitness class

"You look unreal," said one, whilst a second noted: "You are amazing, you look so good @carolvorders. If I look like you when I get to your age, I'll be a very happy lady."

A third remarked: "You must be really proud of yourself. Looking absolutely fantastic."