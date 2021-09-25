Carol Vorderman makes deeply personal confession about son's severe learning disabilities

Carol Vorderman has opened up for the first time about the struggles to teach her son, who was "deemed unteachable" when he was at school.

It comes shortly after the former Countdown star celebrated her son Cameron's latest achievement - he had received a master's degree from Dundee University last week.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman's son gives emotional speech after academic achievement

During a candid chat with the Daily Mail, the 60-year-old discussed her youngest child's learning difficulties. She confessed it was "utterly heartbreaking" to see Cameron get rejected from schools as a child.

"By six, this child I loved so much, that I would have done anything for, was being rejected - by the school, by the teachers, by the other pupils," she shared. "It was heartbreaking, utterly heartbreaking.

"And I was lost. Was I going to have to teach him at home, myself? How? I just wasn't equipped. I didn't know how to teach a child with this level of special needs."

Carol with her two children, Cameron and Katie

Cameron's first headteacher went as far as to tell Carol he would have to leave the school because of his "disruptive" behaviour. "I took him around other schools - six, maybe seven - to see if they would take him, but when they heard the history, they all said no. He was deemed unteachable," she added.

Of her son's special needs, Carol explained: "There are overlapping circles, with severe dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, ADD and autism." She added: "Cam has severe dyslexia, ADD and ADHD."

Despite all this, 24-year-old Cameron - who was diagnosed with severe educational learning difficulties - completed a master's degree and his mum Carol could not be more proud.

Carol is so proud of her son Cameron's achievements

Marking his university milestone following years of "endless bullying" and "changed schools," the TV star wrote on social media: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

She added: "Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him."

