Carol Vorderman debuts her private bedroom - and it's so chic

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman has a palatial home in Clifton, Bristol – and she has just unveiled her immaculate bedroom to her 162,000 Instagram followers.

The star posed in skintight blue sports leggings and a matching long-sleeved crop top to take a mirror selfie, and she inadvertently revealed her gorgeous boudoir.

"Time to sweat," she wrote alongside the image as she showcased her gym-honed figure (check out those abs!).

The room has been designed with calming neutral colours including a cream carpet, beige walls and a grey bed.

The star unveiled her stunning bedroom

At the end of the double bed is a matching ottoman with Chesterfield-style buttons and the corner of an antique-style chest of drawers can be seen behind Carol.

The mirror is a white framed piece with an intricately carved design, but the eye is most definitely drawn to Carol's statement lampshade which is a fluffy pom pom style.

We knew the maths genius would have a stylish bedroom as the rest of her home is rather impressive with luxurious details and quirky art.

Carol is a fan of quirky artwork

Carol's kitchen is ultra-modern with large white cupboards and drawers and in the centre of the room, there is a high-shine marble island and two pendant lights.

The dining room is filled with statement art including a life-sized statue of a pair of legs with hands holding up an ornate mirror.

The star also has a lounge-cum-library which has a distinctly regal feel with high ceilings, large windows and a beautiful chandelier.

The living room has been transformed into a gym

It is here where the 60-year-old decided to partake in her workout on Monday, as there is plenty of space to move in the large room.

A further Instagram Stories update revealed that Carol took part in a virtual workout class. She attended her first Ladies that Lift session after being convinced by friend Gabby Logan. Keep up the good work, Carol!

