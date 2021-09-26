Carol Vorderman leaves fans with questions after posing in nothing but a string bikini The 60-year-old Countdown star always looks incredible

Carol Vorderman's latest post left fans with serious questions after the glamorous 60-year-old posted a stunning selfie in nothing but a string bikini.

Taking to Instagram to share details of her relaxing Juice Master retreat, Carol penned: "Left @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale Juicy Oasis so happy... and can I say that everyone who works here, and I mean EVERYONE, has a smile on their face, they love their job and it's infectious... my kind of place".

Carol's post saw the former Countdown star looking radiant as ever as she rocked a makeup-free look and soft beachy waves. Posing from within a crystal clear pool, the mother-of-two looked carefree and confident as she donned a tiny beige bikini.

"Refreshed now for a big month ahead... lots of work on in all my businesses and then hosting the wonderful 22nd @prideofbritain at the end of the month with @ashleybanjogram. I can't wait. HAPPY DAYS," continued the star.

Rushing to the comments, fans were quick to notice the maths genius' glowing skin. "Your skin looks so good!?" questioned one fan, whilst another wrote: "6.30 on a Sunday morning Carol? How do you have so much energy?"

Carol took to Instagram to post her bikini selfie

A third fan claimed Carol "broke the Internet" with her steamy photo, and we're all in agreement the star looks incredible.

It's not the first time Carol has taken to social media in swimwear this week. On Friday, the star donned a bikini for her cryotherapy session – which uses extreme cold to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.

The 60-year-old star often shares photos of her healthy active lifestyle

"CRYO....COOOOLLDDDD....in a bikini and furry boots and thermal gloves...got it down to MINUS 196C today.....omg three minutes for healing and health.....loved it actually....

"Stops me being a wuss. #cryotherapy #cold #bikini #bikinigirl," she captioned the series of videos of her cyro experience, which she also shared on her Stories.

Friends and fans enjoyed the clips, with many calling her "brave" and others leaving several red heart emojis.

Another wrote: "Wow, that's incredible, I got to -171!!!" whilst a second joked: "Thought this was 'Extreme countdown' for a second."

