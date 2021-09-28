Carol Vorderman shows off hard rock abs after week-long retreat in Portugal The star was showered with comments about her transformation

Carol Vorderman is in the best shape of her life, and the former Countdown presenter is happy to show it off to her 162,000 Instagram followers.

On Monday, the 60-year-old put on new workout gear to show off the results of a week-long juice retreat she went on last week, and we're loving it.

Posing in skintight blue leggings and a sports bra, Carol announced to her fans that she was ready for her next workout session.

"Ready to sweat," she wrote alongside it. She later took a picture of herself in a mirror and added: "New kit."

Carol Vorderman showed off her new workout gear to fans

The workout session was new territory for Carol, who was attending her first Ladies that Lift session after being convinced by friend Gabby Logan.

"Joined the #ladiesthatlift today... who were very kind to put up with this old slowbie. And thanks @gabbylogan for the introduction," she wrote alongside a snap of her with the other attendees to the online session.

She later posted a video in which she spoke about her experience. "That was my first sweaty session with Mel. I enjoyed that, I really enjoyed it. Thanks for putting up with me girls, I was a lot slower.

The presenter revealed last week that she had been holidaying in Portugal

"It's my ambition to keep up with the girls one day, I will."

She added in her caption: " Right...time for a shower and then walk?!?! Or walk and then shower?!!!. Hmmmmmmm #fitness #fitnessgirls #gymgirls #celts #sweat #happy."

Fans rushed to comment on the video, and her abs didn't go unnoticed.

"Looking stunningly beautiful as always Carol. Fantastic abs," one noted, whilst a second added: "Yours abs are starting to show. Keep going Carol, you look amazing."

A third wrote: "I love your outfit today!"