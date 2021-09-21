Carol Vorderman's son Cameron takes over her Instagram to share emotional video – fans react The 24-year-old spoke about achieving his Masters degree

Carol Vorderman's son Cameron took over his mum's Instagram on Monday to share an incredibly moving video, in which he thanked everyone that had reached out to congratulate him on his academic achievements.

Over the weekend, the former Countdown presenter announced that her youngest child had achieved his Masters degree and expressed her pride whilst detailing the severe special educational needs he had throughout his childhood.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman's son Cameron gives emotional speech following academic achievement

The 24-year-old was inundated with messages and so Carol gave him the platform to reach back to them.

Posting a video over one minute long, Cameron said: "Thank you everyone for all your words of encouragement. It really means a lot to hear, especially from people who have gone through similar things in life.

Carol with her two children, Cameron and Katie

"I never thought my actions would mean so much to so many people, in the same way I never thought I would get this far in life but that's exactly what pushed me to do it."

He continued: "After being told and shown that I would not be able to achieve anything of significance, I started to believe it but one emotion kept me from giving up – spite.

"The drive to spite all who told me I would fail, but most importantly to spite myself. I will keep on improving and achieving things that I never thought I would be able to despite the past version of myself, I never thought I could."

Carol shared her pride over the weekend in a moving post

He added at the end: "So, if you doubt yourself, then just imagine the satisfaction of proving everyone and yourself wrong. Cos I will tell you right now, it is very satisfying."

Fans were emotional after listening to his inspirational words, with one writing: "Incredible work Cameron. An inspiration to everyone. Brought a lump to my throat as my son has just started Uni. First time he’s been away from us. Really miss him but your story has helped so much. Thank you mate."

His proud sister, Katie, who is a research scientist, added: "SO PROUD OF YOU CAMERON!!! You really inspire me and I am just like WOW… DAZ MY BRO!!!! GO CAM CAM!!!!!!"