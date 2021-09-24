Carol Vorderman dons bikini for shocking experience – and it's all caught on camera The star is currently on holiday

Carol Vorderman is incredibly adventurous of late so fans wouldn't have been shocked to see her try out cryotherapy – which uses extreme cold to freeze and remove abnormal tissue.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old shared several clips of her experience, detailing every step.

"CRYO....COOOOLLDDDD....in a bikini and furry boots and thermal gloves...got it down to MINUS 196C today.....omg three minutes for healing and health.....loved it actually....

"Stops me being a wuss. #cryotherapy #cold #bikini #bikinigirl," she captioned the series of video, which she also shared on her Stories.

The former Countdown star shared her experience with fans

"Getting frozen in a BIKINI," she wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing a black bikini.

Friends and fans enjoyed the clips, with many calling her "brave" and others leaving several red heart emojis.

Another wrote: "Wow, that's incredible, I got to -171!!!" whilst a second joked: "Thought this was 'Extreme countdown' for a second."

A third wondered: "I mean,surely that could send your heart into cardiac shock.. wow...what are the benefits?"

Cryotherapy, which literally means "cold therapy," is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

Cryotherapy has a lots of benefits including reducing migraine symptoms

Benefits include reduction of migraine symptoms, numbing of nerve irritation, helps treat mood disorders, reduces arthritic pain and treats atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions amongst many other benefits.

Carol's cryotherapy experience came just a day after a relaxing trip to a sauna.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to share an insight into her incredible fitness regime. The 60-year-old posted a series of snapshots, including one showing her having fun in the sauna, which she also uploaded to her Stories.

Other pictures showed the star smiling with a towel around her shoulders and looking out into the woods while wearing workout leggings and a matching top.

Carol captioned the images: "That was a lovely wake up... cold swim... sauna... cold swim.... sauna... cold swim... hot tub watching dawn break... followed by a nice 7 mile walk in the hills [heart emojis]."

She added: "Bliss bliss bliss… #walk #hottubtime #sauna #swimmer."