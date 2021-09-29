Joanna Lumley celebrated her 75th birthday back in May - and she has never looked better!

The Absolutely Fabulous star took to Twitter this week to share a new profile picture with her fans - and sparked a major response in the process.

WATCH: Joanna Lumley shares her timeless style tips

The gorgeous snapshot shows Joanna wearing a summer hat, slouchy red top, and statement earrings and flashing her trademark smile for the camera. "Beautiful as ever! Lovely lady inside and out," one delighted fan wrote in response.

"Looking absolutely fabulous - every pun intended!" a second told the star, while a third remarked: "Looking a million dollars, Joanna!" "True beauty never ages," a fourth noted.

Prior to sharing her latest headshot, Joanna has been using her Twitter page to encourage fans to vote for her favourite contestant on this year's Strictly!

The star has shared a number of posts urging viewers to vote for her friend and fellow actor, Greg Wise. "Please follow @StrictlyGreg and support the brilliant Greg Wise on this year's #Strictly," one message reads. "(Also husband to the equally brilliant Dame Emma Thompson.)"

Greg has certainly got off to a great start on the show. Both he and his partner, Karen Hauer, impressed viewers and judges with their debut dance, the American Smooth, earning 24 points.

And cheering them on in the audience was Emma and the couple's daughter Gaia. It comes as no surprise that the Oscar-winner was there. Greg previously told HELLO!: "She's thrilled because she'll be able to relax and support me and watch every Saturday night, or as many Saturday night's as I can survive."

While Joanna is clearly a Strictly fan, she has said in the past she wouldn't take to the dance floor herself. Speaking all the way back in 2016, Joanna and her Ab Fab co-star Jennifer Saunders both stated they would "never" take part with Joanna joking that she "wouldn't even get the poor granny vote".