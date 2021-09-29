Good Morning America star Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been on our screens all throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and her fearless reporting has landed her team an Emmy award.

The star took to her Instagram feed to reveal that the team had won the Emmy award for Outstanding Medical Reporting for their programme The Shot: Race for this Vaccine. The show, which aired last December, offered an in-depth look at how officials were preparing to safely deliver the vaccine, and featured interviews with leading scientists involved in the project.

Jennifer made the announcement with a photo of the show's screencard and the tweet announcing the win.

In her caption, she wrote: We WON the Emmy for Outstanding Medical Reporting in our primetime @abc2020 special on the Covid19 vaccine!

"So honored to work with this stellar team of producers, correspondents, editors, camera & audio technicians, writers @abcnews #emmywinner."

Her post was immediately flooded by her fans who wished to congratulate the 52-year-old on her unbelievable achievement.

The star had some big news to share

One said: "Congrats! I listened each day knowing ABC is where I would get the truth!! So happy for all of you!!!!" and another added: "Congratulations! You so deserve this for your coverage throughout the entire pandemic. You guys ROCK."

A third complimented: "Wow! Awesome accomplishment," while a fourth enthused: "Congratulations!!! You ARE THE BEST!!!!!"

The mother-of-two confirmed back in May that she'd been nominated for the award, and she also shared a second piece of good news with fans, revealing that she'd gotten her vaccine.

"Vaccinated & Nominated (and celebrated)," she wrote. "Love my @abcgma work fam… love and respect."

Jennifer has a close bond with her co-stars

Jennifer is incredibly close with her GMA colleagues, who will be no doubt delighted about the incredible news, and last month she made a heartfelt tribute to Amy Robach, who was off covering the Olympic Games.

The star shared a selfie of her and co-host T. J Holmes in the studio, while Amy had called in via video-link.

In an emotional caption, she wrote: "All three of us in one pic… you can separate us by geography but we are still 'together' on the air…missing @ajrobach who is still in Tokyo but here remotely… and @officialtjholmes is just here in all his glory @abcgma3 On 1pm ET/12 pm PT on ABC."

Amy was quick to respond to her co-star's post, and she lovingly responded: "Miss you two so much," alongside two heart emojis.

