Jennifer Ashton makes a splash in fun hot tub photo during dreamy summer weekend The Good Morning America star knows how to have a good time!

Jennifer Ashton certainly wastes no time when it comes to her time off work.

The TV medic has a busy schedule but when she has her down time, she does it in style!

Over the weekend, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a fun photo of her posing with a friend in the hot tub, dressed in a stylish pastel blue swimsuit.

VIDEO: GMA's Jennifer Ashton showcases her impressive dance moves

In the caption, the mom-of-two wrote: "Grateful for this great summer weekend."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are gorgeous!" While another wrote: "Have a great time!" A third added: "Looking hot ladies!"

Jennifer recently returned back to her home in Connecticut after spending time in Los Angeles for work. The star was covering Covid from California for ABC7, and it looked like she had a lovely time.

GMA's Jennifer Ashton shared a fun hot tub photo from her weekend

During her working holiday, she posted many breathtaking pictures from the sandy beaches in Los Angeles, as well as a cute picture of her beloved pet dog posing by the pool at her vacation home.

Prior to that, Jennifer enjoyed the beaches in Europe during a holiday in Italy. When she's not working, the medic enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children.

Just recently, Jennifer celebrated her son Alex's birthday and made sure that he had a day to remember.

The medic posted a sweet tribute to the 23-year-old on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of them together throughout the years.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby, you make the world a better place and are a constant gift to me and Chloe. We love you more than we can ever say… 23!! This year is gong to be amazing!!"

The TV doctor enjoyed an incredible vacation earlier in the summer

The TV doctor shares her two children with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Jennifer is a doting mom to two children

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob. "I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans.

"They make the world a better place, and honor your spirit every day with the way they live life. Being a single parent is incredibly lonely, but I know you are with them always."

