Jennifer Ashton suffers painful injury in kitchen disaster while cooking at home The GMA resident doctor now has a Harry Potter-style scar

Jennifer Ashton was enjoying an evening at home cooking for her family on Labor Day, but it didn't quite go according to plan.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself sporting a red scar on her forehead – all from making a celebratory dinner.

The good-humoured TV doctor likened her injury to a Harry Potter scar and revealed that she had been making a feast for Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year.

Jennifer will no doubt have gone all out to make the dinner special for her loved ones, and hosted the meal at her home in Connecticut.

The star is a proud mom to children Chloe and Alex, who she shares with ex-husband Robert Ashton Jr.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Jennifer injured herself while cooking dinner

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob.

"I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans. They make the world a better place, and honor your spirit every day with the way they live life. Being a single parent is incredibly lonely, but I know you are with them always."

The TV doctor has been open about the devastating impact Rob's death had on her family, and wrote a book, Life After Suicide, in 2019, with the hope of helping others going through the same thing.

The GMA star enjoyed a recent vacation to California

Family is everything to Jennifer and she often shares updates on her personal life on social media. Recently, she returned her daughter to Harvard University for the 2021 semester.

Prior to her return to college, Jennifer and Chloe enjoyed some quality time together on a staycation in California, with the trusted TV star sharing snaps from their travels.

During the summer, Jennifer also enjoyed a trip to Italy, and celebrated her son's birthday.

