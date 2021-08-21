GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton shares sweet snap with lookalike daughter

Good Morning America's Doctor Jennifer Ashton has shared the wonderful news that her daughter has returned to Harvard University for the 2021 semester.

The trusted TV star helped lookalike daughter Chloe move back into her halls of residence at the Cambridge campus, just outside Boston.

Joining the two was Jennifer's close friend Molly Anderson, Chloe's godmother, who was getting a tour for the first time of Harvard Yard, the historic center of the university.

Chloe is returning to the school where she is a key member of the college's hockey team; she plays forward.

Jennifer visited Boston from her home in New York City to help her daughter, and was joined by pal Molly.

The pair hit a baseball game on Friday evening, and Jennifer was quick to call it a "perfect summer evening" when the Red Sox won. Jennifer has two children, daughter Chloe and son Alex.

Jennifer helped Chloe return to college

The star shared her children with her ex-husband Robert Ashton Jr., but sadly the surgeon died by suicide in 2017.

The GMA presenter has been on a bit of a health kick recently, and she even ended up exercising backstage in her work clothes.

In an unexpected video, the 52-year-old wore a classic white dress which showed off her fantastic physique, but she'd kicked off her heels and had a resistance band around her ankles instead.

The pair are very close

"You know when people say they have to find any time at work to workout…," she said as she strode around chatting with the man behind the camera who couldn't stop laughing.

Jennifer looked phenomenal as she admitted her athlete daughter got her hooked on the bands which she now carries everywhere.

