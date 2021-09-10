GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton sparks huge fan response as she reveals daughter's surprising diagnosis The star's daughter is currently in college

Good Morning America's resident doctor, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been receiving countless messages of support after she revealed that her daughter, Chloe, had tested positive for coronavirus.

MORE: Dr Jennifer Ashton's weight loss journey revealed – and it involves her co-star

Chloe is currently studying at Harvard University, on its Cambridge campus near Boston, and she was notified when the college's surveillance programme caught it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Ashton dances around her living room

In a post ahead of an edition of GMA, Jennifer explained: "That pre-Friday vibe…. Today on @abcgma3 I share some personal covid news (my fully vaccinated daughter @chloee_ashtonn, who is a sophomore in college, diagnosed with Covid19 picked up on surveillance testing by her university- she has very mild symptoms thankfully)."

Although being double-jabbed doesn't fully protect someone from contracting coronavirus, it does prevent the worst symptoms from developing and can protect against hospitalisation and death.

The star also wrote that the programme would examine a "report about cannabis use by college students" and Jennifer would share her "prescription for wellness in fitness".

Jennifer spoke of her daughter's health diagnosis

The 52-year-old found herself inundated with support from fans, who wished Chloe a speedy recovery.

MORE: Jennifer Ashton suffers painful injury in kitchen disaster while cooking at home

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartfelt tribute to her GMA colleagues

"Hope she is feeling better," wrote one, while a second said: "Best wishes to Chloe. I'm isolating as well, fully vaxed and tested positive. Very mild symptoms. No idea where I got it. I still wear a mask in public!"

A third message read: "Hi Dr. Jen, I am So Sorry to hear about Your Daughter. Wishing Her a Speedy Recovery. Prayers for All of You."

We hope Chloe gets well soon!

The mother-of-two melted hearts last month as she helped her daughter move back into her halls of residence.

She was joined by close friend Molly Anderson, and after helping Chloe the pair hit a baseball game, and Jennifer was quick to call it a "perfect summer evening" when the Red Sox won.

At Harvard, Chloe is quite the sports star, where she is a key member of the college's hockey team; she plays forward.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.