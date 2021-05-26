Dr. Jennifer Ashton sparks fan response as she marks double celebration The star had some exciting news

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is certainly one happy woman at the moment, as she took to her Instagram feed to celebrate two pieces of amazing news.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's weight loss journey revealed – and it involves her co-star

Not only was the star celebrating getting her second COVID jab, but she also had the great news that Good Morning America had been nominated for some Emmys.

The show has been put forward for both the Outstanding Morning Show and the Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton gets overwhelmed by birthday surprise

Jennifer was positively beaming as she posed for a picture alongside some of her Good Morning America co-stars including Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes.

"Vaccinated & Nominated (and celebrated)," she wrote. "Love my @abcgma work fam… love and respect."

And the star's fans went wild for her, with one writing: "That's amazing!" and a second added: "Winning combination!"

A third fan commented on the closeness of the group, saying: "Holy moly this looks like TOO much fun!"

The star celebrated a double dose of good news!

Earlier on Wednesday, Amy also celebrated the Emmy nominations, and fans flooded the comments with support and appreciation for the crew.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton overcome with emotion in heartfelt backstage video

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's stylish hair transformation is a hit with her GMA co-stars

Many marvelled at Amy's impressively toned arms, while others wrote: "I love this crew," and, "dream team" or commented on T.J's funny face.

Jennifer delighted fans on Sunday after sharing a rare photo of her son Alex and nephew Jack during a trip out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In the photo, the boys were posing next to a colourful sculpture outside, with the city of New York in the background.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "The form, the function, the creativity. Artful Saturday for my @alex.ashton and my nephew Jack."

Jennifer is now fully vaccinated

The chief medical correspondent is a doting mum to Alex and daughter Chloe, who she shares with late ex-husband, Robert Ashton.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children, and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob.

"I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.