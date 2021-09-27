Hoda Kotb has fans convinced she's welcoming another baby in latest family photos The Today star is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb has made no secret of her desire to expand her family and has spoken openly about her hopes to adopt a third child.

And fans have been left convinced that the Today star is doing just that, after she shared a new series of family photos from her weekend outing.

In the pictures, Hoda's daughters Haley and Hope were pictured enjoying a day out at the farm.

But on close inspection, the little girls were seen wearing 'I'm the big sister' T-shirts.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to comment on their outfit choice, with one writing: "Hoda! The girls are darling and they both have on 'I'm the big sister' shirts. Thrilled for you and your family," while another wrote: "2 big sisters! When is the new arrival?"

A third added: "How fun and exciting! The girls are absolutely precious! I'm setting my DVD to record The Today Show this morning, hopefully you will announce some very exciting news!"

Today's Hoda Kotb has left fans convinced she's expanding her family!

However, other followers pointed out that the Haley and Hope could well be wearing matching T-shirts that had been passed onto them by someone else.

"They might be hand-me-downs from Jenna [Bush-Hager], I remember hearing or reading that she gives her some clothes. And probably from others she works with too," one wrote.

Hoda loves nothing more than being a mom

Whether Hoda was making a subtle announcement or not, it's safe to say that it looks like the entire family had a great day out! Hoda shares Haley and Hope with her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Speaking to People magazine about her adoption plans last year, Hoda revealed she said "yes" to the idea on numerous occasions.

"It's funny. I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

Hoda with fiancé Joel Schiffman and daughters Haley and Hope

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

She added at the time: "I think then you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you. That's where we are on that. "I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

