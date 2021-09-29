Savannah Guthrie shares hilarious confusion following appearance on co-star's show All in good fun, of course

Savannah Guthrie took a break from her regular appearances on her Today Show seat to visit the set of her co-stars.

She made an appearance on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's show, Today with Hoda and Jenna as part of the Today programming, and left fans in stitches with her hilariously unexpected reaction to her appearance. The journalist seemed to be left in more shock and confusion than delight based on her latest social media post.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

Savannah shared snippets of her time on the show with Hoda and Jenna, including a selfie with Hoda, where she looked more worried than happy.

With it, she attached a TikTok video that the show had made, where Hoda tried to explain to her the different aspects of the show, and Savannah simply reacted with mock screams of "what does it mean?"

She captioned the hilarious post with, "Thanks for having me, @hodaandjenna!! Two questions: why do I look so scared and —> what does it mean what does it MEAN aaaaahhhh."

Savannah was left hilariously confused by parts of Hoda and Jenna's show

Fans were instantly in hysterics upon seeing the video and professed their love for the always cheerful Today hosts, with one commenting, "Love ya ladies of the morning."

Another wrote, "Thank God, Savannah can handle anything," with a third also saying, "I wish savannah was on everyday!!!" Many others simply used laughing emojis.

The mom-of-two had another major fan moment recently when she revealed that she'd gotten rid of the pink tresses she had in her hair as she returned to work.

The journalist shared a snapshot of her time on her co-star's show

In a post where she showed that her pink locks were actually extensions, she wrote, "Thanks for the memories, girls. Back to reality [crying emoji] Til next time, besties."

However, fans had grown to love her new look and flooded the comments section with shows of appreciation for her new style, asking her to bring back the look and assuring it wouldn't diminish her quality as a journalist.

