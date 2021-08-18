Savannah Guthrie is certainly feeling some type of way as she shared some sad news with her fans that affected the Today Show greatly.

She shared an emotional post on her Instagram that bid adieu to a legend working behind the scenes.

Savannah shared a couple of pictures featuring herself with co-host Hoda Kotb and Bob Yeager, one of Today's camera operators.

She revealed in the post that Bob would be leaving the Today team and would begin retirement, after having been around on the team for almost four decades.

In the caption, she wrote, "End of an era, end of our 'Rope'. Feeling all the feelings as we say goodbye to a TODAY legend, camera operator Bob Yeager, nickname 'Rope' (why? no one knows) - who started with Bryant & Jane and lasted 37 years!!!! #manworking."

Savannah bid an emotional goodbye to Today camera operator Bob Yeager

Fans had nothing but kind words for Bob in the comments as many wished him well and marveled at how big of an institution for the show he was.

One commented, "Happy trails Rope," with another saying, "Enjoy where life takes you." A third added, "Congratulations on your upcoming retirement Rope. I have always enjoyed your humor and great smile. Beautiful family."

The sad news for the team comes days after a very happy day for Savannah, as she celebrated her daughter Vale's seventh birthday.

She shared a series of pictures of her daughter on social media and lovingly captioned it with, "Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart.

The journalist recently celebrated her daughter's seventh birthday

"This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY!

"Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day."

Several of her colleagues and friends wished her in the comments section, including Hoda, Deborah Roberts, NBC co-star Natalie Morales, and CNN's Poppy Harlow.

