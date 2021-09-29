Al Roker shares behind-the-scenes secret from Today you'd never expect Since when did it start spinning?

The Today Show has been an institution in morning talk shows for decades now, and the its stars are as enthusiastic about it as can be.

MORE: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts pose on the beach in celebratory photo

One of their most popular hosts, Al Roker, gave fans of the show a quirky way to start their day when he revealed an interesting tid-bit from behind the curtain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker shares update from dangerous new adventure

In a video he shared on his Instagram, the popular weatherman came out on to the show's set and shouted, "Hey George, spin that bad boy one more time! I love it, here we go!"

The set then started spinning around as he goofily moved with it and started to sing, rotating in a complete circle.

MORE: Why Al Roker's wedding photos are truly inspiring

In his caption, Al revealed that there was a lot more to discover about the program that fans weren't aware of, as he wrote, "Here's a fun fact… did you know our studio floor rotates?!

"Watch the 'Making of… TODAY' on TODAY.com/AllDay where we take YOU behind the scenes of how we make the show, and so much more, airing at 11:30aET, 3:30pmET & 7:30pET."

Al revealed that the set of Today had the ability to rotate

Quite a few fans were understandably shook, but also quite impressed with the revelation, as one commented, "Pretty cool," and another wrote, "I watch every day and did not." Many also compared it to the Hamilton turntables.

Several loved seeing Al as energetic and goofy as ever, as one fan said, "The bright spot in my day starting out!!!! Love this man," and another said, "Al is the best! Love that happy go lucky energy!"

MORE: Al Roker shares exciting news that'll get you feeling emotional

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

The hosts of Today frequently give their fans a sneak-peek at what their set can be like, and Al's co-host Savannah Guthrie recently sparked quite the reaction with one of her own.

Savannah shared photos of her reuniting with her castmates after a long break, and fans couldn't stop talking about a coffee table that made an appearance in one of her shots.

Savannah's peek behind her studio table had fans in hysterics

The table fit a much needed cup of coffee, along with a variety of cleaning products and hand sanitizers, which many quickly spotted.

"We all need a 'what's in the bag' episode of what's on that table," one remarked, while another wrote, "I love all the necessities next to Savannah out of view from the camera!" A third added, "Love the table behind her loaded with sanitizer!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.