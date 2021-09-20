Hoda Kotb delights fans with latest career announcement – there's no stopping her! The Today star is a much-loved presenter

Hoda Kotb has a legion of fans around the United States who adore her upbeat personality and positive outlook on life.

And on Monday, the Today star announced some incredibly exciting news, revealing that she was launching her very own podcast.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two revealed that her podcast is called Making Space with Hoda Kotb, which is available to download now.

In a video posted online, the 57-year-old said: "Okay I have a plan. If you have an hour to kill and you want to listen to some inspiring people, tune into my podcast! It's called Making Space with Hoda Kotb and I will make it easy for you to find. How about if you just swipe up and you can download it wherever you get your podcast."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Already downloaded! Can't wait to listen," while another wrote: "Yes! Cannot wait to hear it today." A third added: "Congratulations Hoda! You're the best."

Hoda Kotb shared details of her new podcast

Hoda also opened up about her new project on Monday's Today.

Talking to her co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin, she said: "I like to get life advice from people, and I like people who've lived incredible lives who are great life coaches. And that's what this is.

There's just no stopping Hoda!

"So I've been interviewing people, and I'm not kidding, I have a notepad next to me while they're talking and giving life advice.

"I feel you can learn from people's experiences, these episodes are fun. They're people you know, they're people you don't know. I've got a couple of great guests to kick it off. They'll make you feel so much better…"

Hoda with her Today co-stars

Hoda's eight-episode series premieres on 20 September when the first two episodes will be released.

Listeners can expect to hear personal stories from inspiring guests, including Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste and Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd.

