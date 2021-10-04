Kelly Clarkson teases major news on The Voice and fans think they know what it is! The Voice judge excited her fans at the start of the week

Kelly Clarkson is a much-loved judge on The Voice and had some pretty exciting news to share with fans on Monday.

Taking to Twitter at the start of a new week, the TV star teased that there would be a big announcement on this week's show, which airs on Tuesday night.

She wrote: "There's an announcement happening tomorrow for @nbcthevoice! Any guesses?!"

The singer's followers were convinced that they knew what it would be, with many taking to the comments section to have their say.

"New album Adele," one wrote, while another commented: "It has to be Adele!" A third added: "Adele hopefully!"

Indeed, speculation about Adele's upcoming album has been circulating online over the past few months, but either way there isn't long to wait to find out what Kelly's announcement post is all about.

There’s an announcement happening tomorrow for @nbcthevoice! Any guesses?! — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 4, 2021

Kelly teased some exciting news for fans of The Voice

Kelly is having a great time judging the latest series of The Voice, alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and newcomer Ariana Grande.

The award-winning star paid a sweet tribute to her new co-star on social media last week, reminiscing about the first time she heard Ariana's music.

In the post, the singer shared an old Twitter exchange between the pair from 2013 when Ariana was just starting out.

In an old tweet, Kelly had written: "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

Speculation has been rife concerning Adele's new album

The singer had attached a YouTube video of Ariana singing alongside her message.

Ariana was more than thrilled to have been praised by Kelly, and replied back: "Omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."

Alongside the message exchange, Kelly had shared a photo of the pair of them sitting together in The Voice studio at the judges table.

The singer has been having a blast on The Voice with her fellow judges

She wrote in the caption: "How it Started vs. How it's Going. Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround."

