Gwen Stefani’s fiance Blake Shelton teases fans with big news

The Voice judge Blake Shelton has teased "something big coming soon" as his vodka brand celebrates turning five.

Smithworks Vodka was launched in 2016, and now the country superstar has joked about how "they just grow up so fast."

Gwen Stefani’s fiancé added: "I'm kicking off the celebration with a look back at 5 favorite memories... AND... something big that’s coming soon."

The tease left fans "intrigued," as many took to the comments to congratulate the star on the success.

The vodka is "made with water from Lake Fort Smith, and with corn from Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma."

When launching the brand in 2016, Blake told fans: "I grew up in Ada, Oklahoma and was raised on the values of hard work, humility and an appreciation for the simple things that make up a good life.

"As part of the Smithworks family, I’ve been involved in the development of the brand, and I’m excited for everyone to finally taste what we’ve been crafting. At its core, Smithworks celebrates that moments in life are better spent with good people and great drinks."

Gwen and Blake have enjoyed spending lockdown together

The 44-year-old launched the brand just a year after he began dating former No Doubt singer Gwen, and he recently opened up on his responsibilities as a stepfather.

Gwen, 51, is a mum to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

During an appearance on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather, said: "There's definitely nothing easy about it.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

Gwen and fiancé Blake Shelton with son Apollo

But the star revealed he has the perfect role model to follow: "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me.

"So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

