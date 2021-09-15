Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans We can't wait!

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon.

The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.

The dress features a waist detailing that enhances her figure, and the mom-of-two rocked a bright red lip and modern twist on 50s curls.

"THIS TITLE AND PHOTO ARE EPIC," shared one excited fan as another added that they "already know this song is gonna slap".

"The serve. The shade. The excitement," commented one fan as another joked: "Everybody look out! Move out the way! Queen Kelly coming through!"

The title has sparked some surprise though as it comes after the Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June of last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kelly's new song will drop on 23 September

Court documents obtained in November 2020 showed that the singer had won primary custody of both of their children.

Kelly has not spoken publicly about their split but she recently had an emotional conversation on her show with First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, who opened up on her divorce and how "things are going to look better tomorrow".

Sitting down with Kelly, FLOTUS said: "I want to tell you Kelly, I mean, this is what I would say to you if I were your mother.

"My mother always said to me 'Things are going to look better tomorrow, and if you can take one day at a time' and things will get better."

Kelly filed for divorce from husband Brandon last June

The educator explained that she'd previously gone through a divorce, however the event needed to happen in order for her to meet current husband, President Joe Biden, and for them to start a family together.

Kelly and Brandon have two children together, five-year-old son Remington and his sister River, seven.

